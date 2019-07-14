Robert S. Gruber



Robert S. Gruber was born in Kitchener, Ontario, we were blessed to have him with us for 79 years. He is survived by his wife, Maria Morakis Gruber; step-sons, Michael and Christopher; Bradley and Cathy Gruber, children of Sandra Gruber and his grandchildren, Joshua, Jeremy Ciara and Tarrah. In addition, he is survived by his siblings, James, Dianne and Gerald; step-daughters, Carmen and Malena.



He was preceded by his beloved daughter, Kimberly Dorris; his second wife, Maria Del Carmen Berenguer; step-son, Luis Berenguer and parents, Sylvester and Marie Gruber. He is also survived by too many friends, family, grandchildren and great grandchildren to list in this short space.



For many years, Robert (Bob) was part of the Uniroyal and Quality Mold family and in recent years he drew great happiness in consulting within the industry.



Everyone who knew Bob has stories of his joy for living and of sharing that zest for life with others. It was impossible to step into his house, or any house he was in for that matter and not share a glass of wine and talk about his world travels. He was a very generous, proud man that always looked after his family. This is the truth about Bob: No one who knew him was not changed for the better.



Those wishing to honor his memory are encouraged to live every day to the fullest, travel the world and lift others up unselfishly.



Private services were held at Hummel Funeral Home in Copley. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 14, 2019