Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, Inc.
339 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Robert S. Roliff


1945 - 2019
Robert S. Roliff Obituary
Robert Shirdain ("Shird") Roliff, 74, of Brimfield, Ohio passed away November 17, 2019. Robert was born in 1945 in Akron, Ohio he was the son of the late Fred L. Roliff and Arleta (Mishler Roliff) Dunn. On July 14, 1983 Robert and Cheryll (Johnson) Roliff were married in Ravenna Ohio and they spent the last 36 wonderful years together. He was a loving husband and father and will be missed by his family and friends. Robert graduated from Field High School in 1963 and for the most part he lived in Brimfield all of his life. He attended Kent State University for awhile in the 1970's and also completed a program of study at the Akron Machining Institute. Robert was a machinist by trade and worked for various companies over the years, including Mastercraft Machine, Consolidated Mold, and Quality Mold, until his retirement in 2007. Robert enjoyed outdoor activities such as fishing, camping, and gardening. He loved Bluegrass music, and was an avid baseball fan, especially of the Cleveland Indians. Robert leaves behind his wife and best friend, Cheryll (Johnson) Roliff; and his son, Jack Waldemar Roliff. Other living relatives include his brothers, L. Wayne (Kay) Roliff and Mike (Tina) Dunn and other assorted cousins and descendants with the Roliff name. Per his wishes cremation will take place and no public services are planned. Remembrances and condolences may be shared by signing the guest book at donovanfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
