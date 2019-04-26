|
|
Robert "Bob" Schneider
Robert "Bob" Schneider, age 59, was the beloved husband of the late Frances; loving son of Dan and Janice; cherished brother of Dan Jr. (Linda), Pam and John (Kathy); treasured uncle of Nichole (Jeff), Danielle, Courtney (Robbie), Heather, Sammie and Kyle; dear great-uncle of Wyatt, Ava, Brayden, Josie and Skylar.
Family and friends are invited to gather Saturday at 1825 Bronson St., Peninsula, OH 44264, where a celebration of Bob's life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in his name to Valley Fire Inc., P.O. Box 8, Peninsua, OH 44246.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2019