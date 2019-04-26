Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Schneider

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Schneider Obituary
Robert "Bob" Schneider

Robert "Bob" Schneider, age 59, was the beloved husband of the late Frances; loving son of Dan and Janice; cherished brother of Dan Jr. (Linda), Pam and John (Kathy); treasured uncle of Nichole (Jeff), Danielle, Courtney (Robbie), Heather, Sammie and Kyle; dear great-uncle of Wyatt, Ava, Brayden, Josie and Skylar.

Family and friends are invited to gather Saturday at 1825 Bronson St., Peninsula, OH 44264, where a celebration of Bob's life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in his name to Valley Fire Inc., P.O. Box 8, Peninsua, OH 44246.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.