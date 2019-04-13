|
Robert Schwartz
Robert Schwartz, age 92, passed away following a lengthy illness at Mercy Medical Center.
Formerly President and Owner of Hallmark Furniture in Canton, Mr. Schwartz is survived by sons, Steven (Marci), Bill (Beth); grandchildren, Jeffrey, Bradley, Alexandra and Jackson. He is also survived by brother, Marvin Schwartz and sister-in-law, Sonya Schwartz of Cleveland, Ohio.
A long time member of Temple Israel, Mr. Schwartz was a World War II veteran, having served as a Military Police Officer in the Philippine Islands. He was preceded in death by wife, Joann; son, Joel; brothers, Dave and Howard, and parents, William and Ethel Schwartz.
Services will be held at Temple Israel in Canton at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019. Burial is at Rose Hill Cemetery in Canton. There will be no calling hours. Donations in memory of Mr. Schwartz can be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 4700 Rockside Road, Suite 425, Independence, Ohio 44131.
Arnold-Canton, 330-456-7291 www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 13, 2019
