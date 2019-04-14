|
Robert Schwartz
Robert Schwartz, age 92, passed away following a lengthy illness at Mercy Medical Center.
Services will be held at Temple Israel in Canton at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019. Burial is at Northlawn Cemetery in Canton. There will be no calling hours. Donations in memory of Mr. Schwartz can be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 4700 Rockside Road, Suite 425, Independence, Ohio 44131.
Arnold-Canton, 330-456-7291 www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 14, 2019