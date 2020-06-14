Robert Shaw

August 9th, 1942 January 2nd, 2020 A 50 year resident of Sacramento, Calif., formerly of Akron, Robert passed away of cancer. He is survived by his loving wife/partner of 43 years, Holly S. Shaw, also, by his aunts, Marie Hubbard and Lorraine Shaw; nephews, Ronald Shaw (Denise), Michael Shaw; nieces, Lisa Shaw Creighton, Gina Shaw Rhasiatry (Chico); many cousins and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Swanson and Lavern G. Shaw and brother, Ronald E. Shaw. After graduation from South High in 1960, he was drafted into the Army and served in VietNam. Robert enrolled in Akron Art Institute/Akron University studying art and sociology. In 1969 he was awarded a scholarship to study art in Rome, Italy through Temple University. In 1971 Robert moved to San Francisco then to Sacramento, Calif. He enrolled at California State University Sacramento, studying theatre and art. After graduation he worked full time as a teacher/counselor for nearly 20 years at Juvenile Hall and Boys Ranch for incarcerated male youths, retiring in 2007. Memorial service 11 a.m. June 20th at Summit Christian Church, 133 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, Dr. Keith Fuller officiating.







