Robert Shaw
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August 9th, 1942 January 2nd, 2020 A 50 year resident of Sacramento, Calif., formerly of Akron, Robert passed away of cancer. He is survived by his loving wife/partner of 43 years, Holly S. Shaw, also, by his aunts, Marie Hubbard and Lorraine Shaw; nephews, Ronald Shaw (Denise), Michael Shaw; nieces, Lisa Shaw Creighton, Gina Shaw Rhasiatry (Chico); many cousins and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Swanson and Lavern G. Shaw and brother, Ronald E. Shaw. After graduation from South High in 1960, he was drafted into the Army and served in VietNam. Robert enrolled in Akron Art Institute/Akron University studying art and sociology. In 1969 he was awarded a scholarship to study art in Rome, Italy through Temple University. In 1971 Robert moved to San Francisco then to Sacramento, Calif. He enrolled at California State University Sacramento, studying theatre and art. After graduation he worked full time as a teacher/counselor for nearly 20 years at Juvenile Hall and Boys Ranch for incarcerated male youths, retiring in 2007. Memorial service 11 a.m. June 20th at Summit Christian Church, 133 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, Dr. Keith Fuller officiating.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved