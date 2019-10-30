|
Robert Paul Simmers Robert Paul Simmers, 70, of Akron, Ohio, passed away October 11, 2019 at his home. Born in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania on May 15, 1949, he was the son of Mary A. Simmers and the late Carl G. Simmers, Sr. Robert will be dearly missed by those he leaves behind; his mother, Mary Simmers of Uniontown; brothers, Dr. Carl (Bonnie) Simmers, Jr. of Silver Lake, Richard (Sara) Simmers of Uniontown, and Kevin (Brenda) Simmers of Largo, Florida; nieces and nephews, Erich; Erin (Robert); Loren (Mark), Joseph (Heather) and their son, Chase; Nicole and her children, Dylan and Regan. Robert served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed farming and had a passion for all cars. He was a trained body man and mechanic. He also had worked for the National Park Service. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Robert will be conducted on November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Road, Akron. Father Zachary Kawalec, presiding. Interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, 100 E. Waterloo Road, Akron. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, New York 10303 or by visiting the website tunnel2towers.org. Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation is recognized by the IRS as a 501 (c)(3) tax-exempt organization. Robert's family has entrusted his care with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, or condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 30, 2019