Our father, Robert Spannbauer passed away gently yesterday, two months before his 97th birthday. He led a life full of joy. Bob was a Veteran of WWII in the Army Air Corps. Upon honorable discharge, he enrolled in the Cleveland Institute of Art under the GI Bill, graduating in 1949. He married Marion McLean in 1948 and they remained married for 72 years. Bob and Marion grew up in Erie, Pa and moved to Akron, Ohio where Bob taught art at Jennings Jr. High School. He subsequently received his Master's Degree in Guidance Counseling from Kent State University, became a school guidance counselor at both Goodyear Jr. High and East High and ended his career as the Vocational Education Director for the Akron Public Schools. He was very active at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron, and served on Church Council and as Youth Activities Director. His main interest was in inner city social work which Trinity Lutheran and Wesley Temple, AME Zion established in 1965. He became Trinity's co-director in 1965 establishing the Neighborhood Program/Central Community Club. Bob pursued his artistic interests with a passion after retirement. He was Signature Member of the Akron Society of Artists and member of the Akron Camera Club. Marion and he traveled numerous times to Europe, even discovering his father's birth home and family graveyard. This past February, Bob and Marion moved to St. Edward's Retirement Village. Unfortunately, Bob's health rapidly deteriorated and he was moved to nursing care just as the Coronavirus lockdown occurred. The couple was not able to be physically together until this past week, when they were able to hold hands again and say their farewells. Bob died peacefully due to the wonderful care that he received at St. Edwards, and surrounded by his loving family. His children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as well as extended family will always remember his exuberant, full of life spirit. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Robert L. Spannbauer Memorial Art Scholarship Award for graduating local high school students who plan to pursue art. Checks can be made payable to Akron Society of Artists (akronsocietyofartists.org
), and mailed to Akron Society of Artists, 140 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44308. There is also a GoFundMe account established for the scholarship at www.GoFundMe.com/Robertspannbauer
. A small private family service will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, please visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
.Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel