Robert "Bob" Steines


1937 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Steines Obituary
Robert "Bob" Steines passed on to a better place on November 16, 2019. Born on February 11, 1937 in Sharon, Pa. to Margaret and Francis Steines. Bob served in the US Army stationed in Germany from 1955 to 1957. He and his wife Jeanne raised three children in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Bob was an international financial analyst with Firestone for over 30 years, before moving on to becoming the Tax Manager for the city of Cuyahoga Falls. He and his wife retired to The Villages in 2002. Bob loved his Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. In addition he loved golf and a good cigar. He was devoted to his family and will be dearly missed by all. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Jeanne; children: RJ (Karen), Jill and Jan (Alvin); and grandchildren: Cassie, Patrick, Maggie, Alex, Eric, Lindsey and Paige. Go Steelers! Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneral Home.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2019
