Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Faith Family Church
Robert "Sonny" Thomas, 68, went home to be with the Lord at Mercy Medical Center on February 15, 2020 as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident. A Perry Township resident, Sonny enjoyed time with family and friends but cherished his time spent with his three year old grandson, Declan. He served in a leadership position at Faith Family Church in North Canton, loved to ride his Harley Davidson, and is the father of two beautiful daughters whom he loved greatly. Born in 1951 to Lillian and Albert Thomas in Connecticut, Sonny later became a Marine, an honor he would carry the rest of his life. He spent the last 18 years as a sales consultant for Lexus of Akron-Canton where he was planning to retire from. He had a special relationship with his clients selling cars all over the country. His greatest joy came from his family and friends, whom he spent every moment he could with. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Albert Thomas; and brothers, Richard Thomas and George Thomas. He is survived by his daughters, Ashlee Thomas and Brittany (Dan) DiMario; and their mother, Linda Thomas; grandson, Declan Robert DiMario; brother, Donald Thomas; nieces, Susan (John) Collich and Tiffany (Eddie) Russell; nephew, Kenny Thomas; great nephews, Alex (Sandra) Collich and Eric (Cat) Collich and numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins. Sonny will be missed greatly by those that loved his laughter, compassion, contagious spirit, and his passion for life. God lived through him and that was evident in his love for others. A Celebration of Life will be held at Faith Family Church on Sat., Mar. 28, 2020 from 1 - 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers the family would like that donations be made to Faith Family Church, in the memo: "Love is Red - Sonny Thomas," 8200 Freedom Ave. NW, North Canton, OH 44720, or MAPS Air Museum, 2260 International Pkwy, North Canton, OH 44720. The Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneral homes.com. Gordon (330)456-4766
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020
