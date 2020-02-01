|
Robert H. Uber, 72, passed away on January 23, 2020 at Santa Cruz Hospital in Green Valley, AZ. Bob was the first born son of Robert and Henrietta and spent an idyllic childhood growing up on North Hill. He graduated from North High School as an outstanding athlete which shaped his outlook on life and created life-long friends. He had the honor of playing in the Ohio All Star football game. After 50 years in the elevator business he retired from Lerch Bates Consulting, where he continued to work as a part time consultant. He could outdrive anyone on the golf course and enjoyed 40+ years golfing in Myrtle Beach with his buddies. He lived life to the fullest and was happiest surrounded by family and friends. His greatest joy was his children and grandchildren, which led to many cross county road trips to Seattle, Phoenix and Texas. He also enjoyed wintering in Arizona. Bob was a board member at the Polish American Club and enjoyed working the Friday night Fish Fry. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Jack and Alice Turner and brother-in-law, Ron Earvin. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jane (Turner); his daughters, Lisa (Robert) McGowen, and Cara Gaylor; and his son, Chris (Zoey) Uber. His beloved grandchildren, Mackenzie and Kelsey McGowen, Madison and Hunter Uber and Alice and Lauren Gaylor. He leaves behind his sister, Janet (Tom) Lawrence; brothers, Larry (Cherie) and John (Becky); sisters, and brothers-in-law, Judy and Fred Abood and Jill Earvin; many nieces and nephews; and his much loved Airedale, Aggie. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 North Main Street, Akron, OH 44310 (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.). Visitation will be Monday, February 3, 2020, 5:00 pm - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Robert's final resting place will be Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Polish American Club of Akron, 472 E Glenwood Ave., Akron, OH 44310 or The Humane Society of Akron, 7996 Darrow Road Suite 30, Twinsburg, OH 44087. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Robert's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 1, 2020