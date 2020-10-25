Robert Vensel Zellefrow, 66, passed away October 19, 2020 after an extended illness. Bob was born on September 11, 1954 to the late Milton and Dorothy (Vensel) Zellefrow and was a lifelong resident of the Portage Lakes. A 1972 graduate of Coventry High School, Bob was a talented custom cabinet maker and took great pride in maintaining his home. He loved rescuing animals and gardening. Bob was a member of the Turkeyfoot Sportsman's Club and St. Paul Catholic Church. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his siblings Elizabeth Christopher, Donald Zellefrow, Dorothy Sutcliffe, and Linda Sue Climes. He is survived by his loving wife Rita Drongoski-Zellefrow and their little girl Tessa; brother Thomas (Gretta); parents-in-law Charles and Rita Drongoski; brothers-in-law Allen Sutcliffe and Kenny (Patti) Farmer; sisters-in-law Phyllis (Don) Ballou, Teddy (Bill) Kassinger, Cathy (Adrian) Martinez, Cindy (Ruben) Cardona and Mary Jean (Dean) Davis; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 31 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1580 Brown St. in Akron, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the cystic fibrosis foundation, https://www.cff.org/give-today/
.