Robert W. Bennage I
Robert W. Bennage I, 60, passed away July 29, 2020. He will always be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Bob was a man of faith. He enjoyed working on cars and never spoke bad about anyone. He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Imogene Y. and Robert L. Cable; as well as his father, Richard John Bennage. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Annetta M. Bennage; son, Robert W. Bennage II; daughters, Yvonne M. Bennage and Rachel L. Crouse; grandchildren, Renae M. Bennage, Robert W. Bennage III, Keiani M. Jones, and Annetta L. Bennage; brother, Richard John Bennage II; sisters, Donna M. (Jim) Shimp and Chrissy I. Bennage; step mother, Norma J. Bennage; aunts, Patty and Marilyn Bennage. A private family visitation will take place Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home, (791 East Market Street). Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
August 1, 2020
Kisses and Hugs Grandpa!
Yvonne Marie Bennage
Daughter
August 1, 2020
We Love You AngelGrandpa!
Yvonne Marie Bennage
Daughter
August 1, 2020
You're Our AngelGrandpa! Watch over Us Always! We All Love You! Rest In Heaven Kisses and Hugs! God Bless You!
Yvonne Marie Bennage
Daughter
August 1, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Yvonne Bennage
August 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
