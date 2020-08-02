Robert W. Bennage I, 60, passed away July 29, 2020. He will always be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Bob was a man of faith. He enjoyed working on cars and never spoke bad about anyone. He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Imogene Y. and Robert L. Cable; as well as his father, Richard John Bennage. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Annetta M. Bennage; son, Robert W. Bennage II; daughters, Yvonne M. Bennage and Rachel L. Crouse; grandchildren, Renae M. Bennage, Robert W. Bennage III, Keiani M. Jones, and Annetta L. Bennage; brother, Richard John Bennage II; sisters, Donna M. (Jim) Shimp and Chrissy I. Bennage; step mother, Norma J. Bennage; aunts, Patty and Marilyn Bennage. A private family visitation will take place Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home, (791 East Market Street). Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186







