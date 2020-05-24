Robert W. "Bob" Bergdorf, 58, of Mount Pleasant, S.C., was a loving husband and father passed away on May 15, 2020 after a courageous battle with ALS. After living in Ohio for 30+ years, Bob, who worked for the U.S. Postal Service relocated to Winston Salem, N.C. along with his wife and 3 children. After working in N.C. for 6 years, he found that this was not close enough to the beach, so he interviewed for the Postmaster of Mount Pleasant and moved his family to the Low Country. He always had the desire to work and live along the southern coast and he found it to be the perfect location to raise his children and entertain family and friends. Bob always said that the Post Office afforded him an incredible career with many opportunities and challenges, the latest being the Postmaster of Charleston. Bob loved to golf, boat, fish and spend time with his family. We have wonderful memories of his antics, such as throwing the anchor into the water but forgetting to attach it to the boat. He loved to watch NASCAR, work in his yard and fix everyone's cars! Anyone who knew Bob, knows about his quick wit and his desire to make people laugh. Bob simply loved life and he always led by example and was known to strive for perfection. Bob was born on December 26, 1961 in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of the late, Gerald " Jerry " Bergdorf and Barbara Bergdorf. Bob is also survived by his wife of 28 years, Diana (Hines) Bergdorf; his daughter, Mandi and his sons, Mitchell and Ryan. He is also survived by sisters, Becki (Ken) Pastier, Liz Higbie; brother, Greg (Stacy) Bergdorf; mother in law, Carol Clark; sister in-law, Sherry Bitecofer and brother-in-law, Mark Puett. He also has many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. A memorial mass will be held at Christ Our King Catholic Church in Mount Pleasant on Friday, May 22 at 10 a.m. The Family will also receive friends for a celebration of life at their home from 12 to 4. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 N. Rhett Ave, North Charleston, SC 29406, (843) 722-2555. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be sent in Bob's memory to the South Carolina Chapter of the ALS Association. http://websc.alsa.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.