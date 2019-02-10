Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert W. Brown Obituary
Robert W. Brown

CUYAHOGA FALLS - Robert W. Brown, age 85, passed away February 7, 2019. Robert was born in Akron and resided in Cuyahoga Falls most of his life. He worked at Summa Health System for 30 years in finance. He was past president of Hospital Financial Management Association and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Cuyahoga Falls. Robert was honorably discharged from the Army in 1956.

Robert is survived by his loving wife Sally, his high school sweetheart of 64 years. His greatest love was his family that has grown out of his beautiful marriage. He is survived by children Robert (Peggy) Brown, Lori (Rick) Frantz, and Barbara (Tom) DiTirro; grandchildren; Matt (Kelli), Katie (Doug), Daniel, Shalagh (Zac), Steven (Natalie), Erin, Tessa, and 8 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 245 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Friends may call Monday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St. Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221.

In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church.

To view his tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now