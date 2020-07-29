1/1
Robert W. Feigert
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" W. Feigert, 84, of Ravenna, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at UH Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, Ohio. He was born May 6, 1936 in Akron, Ohio to the late Carl and Irma (Parker) Feigert. Bob had retired from the Portage County Sheriff's office as a deputy, had worked at the AC&Y Railroad and at one time was the fire chief for Uniontown and Springfield Twp. Survivors include his wife, Doris A. (Fluharty) Feigert whom he married November 3, 1984; his children, James (Cathy) Feigert, Gary (Denise Simon) Blevins, Kari (Robert) Scherer; his grandchildren, Jeffrey (Amanda), Joe, Emma, Alyssa, Noah; his sister, Judy (Ken) Noon. In honoring Bob's wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be at a later date. The family asks that memorial donations please be made to the Portage County APL. Condolences and memories of Bob may be shared with his family at www.sscfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 28, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Marti
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved