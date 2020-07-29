Robert "Bob" W. Feigert, 84, of Ravenna, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at UH Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, Ohio. He was born May 6, 1936 in Akron, Ohio to the late Carl and Irma (Parker) Feigert. Bob had retired from the Portage County Sheriff's office as a deputy, had worked at the AC&Y Railroad and at one time was the fire chief for Uniontown and Springfield Twp. Survivors include his wife, Doris A. (Fluharty) Feigert whom he married November 3, 1984; his children, James (Cathy) Feigert, Gary (Denise Simon) Blevins, Kari (Robert) Scherer; his grandchildren, Jeffrey (Amanda), Joe, Emma, Alyssa, Noah; his sister, Judy (Ken) Noon. In honoring Bob's wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be at a later date. The family asks that memorial donations please be made to the Portage County APL. Condolences and memories of Bob may be shared with his family at www.sscfuneralhomes.com