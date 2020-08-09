1/
Robert W. "Bob" Feigert
Robert "Bob" W. Feigert, 84, of Ravenna, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at UH Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, Ohio. Memorial calling hours will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of the Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. at the New Testament Baptist Church with Pastor Bob Burgess officiating. The services may be seen on youtube live stream at NTBCRavenna. (Masks are required to attend the services) Condolences and memories of Bob may be shared with his family at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Homes
141 North Meridian Street
Ravenna, OH 44266
(330) 296-6858
