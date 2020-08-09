Robert "Bob" W. Feigert, 84, of Ravenna, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at UH Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, Ohio. Memorial calling hours will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of the Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. at the New Testament Baptist Church with Pastor Bob Burgess officiating. The services may be seen on youtube live stream at NTBCRavenna. (Masks are required to attend the services) Condolences and memories of Bob may be shared with his family at www.sscfuneralhomes.com
.