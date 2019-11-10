|
Robert "Bob" Finlay passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 7, 2019. Bob was born September 19, 1925, to Stuart and Francis Bradley Finlay, in New Haven, CT. Bob served in the U.S. Army during World War II, with the 87th Infantry Division, helping Patton's Relief Army to thwart the German advance preceding the Battle of the Bulge. After the war, Bob graduated from Brown University with a degree in Business. While spending a semester at the University of Connecticut, he met his sweetheart of 68 years, Georgine Gillette. They were married on June 9, 1951. Bob's 39-year career at Goodyear took his family all over the northeastern United States. Goodyear moved him to Akron where he ultimately became the Marketing Manager for Auto Tires for the United States. Bob and Georgine traveled the world extensively and enjoyed yearly family vacations to Cape Cod, the Cayman Islands, and Sanibel Island. He cultivated close relationships with friends and family, through his unwavering support and tremendous sense of humor. Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Georgine; sons, Brad (Margaret) Finlay in California and Bill (Vinnie) Finlay in Georgia; 8 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Jack. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 16th, at 3 p.m. at Bath Church (3980 W. Bath Road, Akron). In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Akron Symphony, 92 N. Main St., Akron, OH 44308 or the Salvation Army, 190 S. Maple St., Akron, OH 44302. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019