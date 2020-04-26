|
Robert W. Green, 72 years old, went home to Jesus on April 17th, 2020 from Akron City hospital due to the corona virus. He was a fighter but his body got tired. He is survived by his wife of almost 48 years, Carol Green; children, Matthew Abshire, Milly (Darrin) Rose, Mindy Green (Donteze Morris); also grandchildren, Desiree Fruedeman-Green, Tyler Green, Kaitlin Lyles, Ashlyn Morris and Trey Morris, three great grandchildren, Wyatt, Carmen and Piper Freudeman-Green. Also survived by seven siblings, many nieces, nephews, in-laws, church family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Molly Green, son, Mark Green and granddaughter, Brittany Green. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War where he earned a Purple Heart for bravery and injury on the lines, 100% disabled Vietnam Veteran! In 2016 he saw his Army sergeant and at the time was in his wheelchair but still went to get up to show respect, Soldier to the end!! He was a member of Cornerstone church in Portage Lakes, Ohio. He helped with collecting tithes and counting as well as being the cheerful coffee man! He was a devout Christian who loved the Lord above all else, making him an even greater Husband, Father, Brother, Son, Uncle and Friend. I know this is just a brief summary of the legacy of Robert Green and so much more can be said, please share with us! As of now due to Covid-19, We will hold a memorial service when conditions allow !! We love you and are truly sorry for your loss but happy for Him!!
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020