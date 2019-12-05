|
|
Robert W. Hay, 73, passed away on Nov. 28, 2019. Bob was born in Akron, OH on Oct. 7, 1946 to Alfred and Jean (Petroski) Hay. Bob was an engineer in the industrial fan business and retired from Systemair in Kansas City in 2018 before relocating back to Ohio. He was a 1964 graduate of Hoban High School where he was a member of ROTC, and then attended the American Technical Institute to earn his degree. Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Pam; and father, Alfred. He is survived by son, Michael; mother Jean; granddaughter, Tayler; great-grandchildren, Zach and Lucy; and sisters, Maryann Hay, Marge (Gary) Hanley, and Patti Sears. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, 10:00 am at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 300 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron. Bob's final resting place will be Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, due to the Advent Season, memorials may be made to Blessed Trinity Parish or a . You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Bob's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 5, 2019