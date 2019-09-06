|
Robert W. Livingston Robert W. Livingston, age 84, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at his home in Hartville surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on September 27, 1934 in Pennsylvania to Harry and Hannah Livingston. Bob was nicknamed "The Ace" because of his basketball skills and courted a cheerleader named Dorothy Harford- the age old story of two high school sweethearts, the basketball star falls in love with the cheerleader. Bob and Dorothy had unwavering commitment to each other, their family, and their faith. Aside from his professional accomplishments, one of his proudest moments was celebrating 65 years of marriage to Dorothy last September. Robert started out as a Milkman delivering door to door and years later retired as VP of Sales & Marketing for Dean Foods. Even in his retirement his passion to help others brought him to consulting for Valley Ford Trucks in Client Relations. Over the years, many still speak of the impact he not only made on their professional careers, but also on their personal lives. Bob was a hard worker, loyal friend, humanitarian, Cleveland sports fan, follower of Christ, and committed family man. As Bob said in his "Lessons I've Learned," "Be available and willing to be used to help someone in need, and secondly that we should do things we think are prudent when a problem arises in our lives, and then trust God to take care of the situation." He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; daughter, Deborah Hancock (Gary); son, Robert Livingston Jr. (Janine); four grandchildren, Jennifer, Nicole, Jessica (Grant), and Drew; and his one great grandson, Leo. Funeral service will be held Saturday at 5 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW with Pastor Doug Gregory officiating. The calling hours will be held Satuday prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mercy Hospice. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 6, 2019