Robert W. Michael (Bob) Robert "Bob" W. Michael, 83, passed away January 26, 2020. He was born in Akron and resided here his entire life. Together with his wife Evelyn, they ran the R. W. Michael Printing Company for over 50 years. Bob was a car enthusiast, enjoyed boating and spending time at Lake Erie. He was preceded in death by wife, Evelyn of 53 years, and parents, Clarence and Olive Michael. Bob is survived by sons, Jeff (Sherri) and Ron; brother, Richard; and grandchildren, Kayleigh (Nick) Dies and Adam. Cremation has taken place. A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020