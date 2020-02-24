Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road
Green, OH 44685
(330) 899-9790
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:30 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Church

Robert W. Sine


1946 - 2020
Robert W. Sine Obituary
Robert "Bob" Sine, 73, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 after a brief illness. Bob was born on October 23, 1946 in Barberton, Ohio. He was the son of Donald and Jane Sine. Bob graduated from Garfield High School in 1964. He served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1969. He worked for Firestone Tire and Rubber Company, Luntz Corporation and Lindsay Concrete. In his retirement, Bob found a new passion working for the Summit County Sheriff Department. Bob was a friend to countless people of all ages and backgrounds. He never met a stranger and never forgot a face. He spent years coaching baseball and football in Green. Bob enjoyed spending his free time on the golf course with his friends. He was preceded in death by Donald Sine (father); and Verna and Hubert Paridon (mother and father-in-law). He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (Paridon) of over 49 years; his children, Robert (Jennifer) Sine and Kara (Brian) Gray; and his five beautiful grandchildren, Blake, Chloe, Aisley, Andrew and Brandon; his loving mother, Jane Sine; sisters, Anne Croghan and Susan Dyser; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Hope Sine; sisters-in-law, Rita Szittai and Verna Marthey; and his many nieces and nephews were always near and dear to his heart. The family wishes to thank Dr. Sameer Mahesh for his loving care and guidance. A special thank you also to the staff of the 7th floor and the Hospice team at Summa Health. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Francis de Sales Church and St. Vincent-St. Mary High School are welcome and appreciated. Visitation will be on WEDNESDAY, February 26, 2020 at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Rd., Uniontown (Green), Ohio 44685 where the family will receive family and friends from 5 to 8 p.m., preceded by the praying of the Rosary at 4:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass on THURSDAY, February 27, 2020 will be celebrated at St. Francis de Sales Church at 10 a.m. Interment at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Doylestown. (City of Green Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 24, 2020
