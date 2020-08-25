1/1
Robert W. Yeager
1931 - 2020
Robert W. Yeager, 89, passed away August 21, 2020 at Akron City Hospital. Robert was born February 19, 1931 to Aloysius and Genevieve (Mitsch) Yeager in Swissvale, PA and had been an Akron area resident most of his life. He was a veteran of the Air Force during the Korean War. He was employed as an engineer in the tire industry for 42 years, retiring in 2006. He was a member of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church where he had been a Eucharistic Minister and a Lector. He was a member of the American Legion. Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Theresa (Klopack); children, Lucinda (Mark) Mullins, Judith (Steve) Schubert and Eric (Lori) Yeager; grandchildren, Ashley (Grant) Hoskinson, Cierra (Mason) Miller, Caitlin (Ben Moffatt) Yeager, Lance Yeager, Bryce Yeager and Austin and Danielle Shubert; great grandchildren, Olivia, Isaac, Violet and Amelia Hoskinson and Teagan Moffatt. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony and Son Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Rd., Uniontown, OH (corner of Massillon and Steese Rds. in Green, entrance off Steese Rd.). A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd., Uniontown, OH 44685. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Society at bestfriends.org.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
AUG
26
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road
Green, OH 44685
(330) 899-9790
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
