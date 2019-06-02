Robert (Bob) Warren Self



Robert (Bob) Warren Self was born to Doris Virginia (Stone) Self and William Barthol Self on Aug. 4, 1952 in Akron, Ohio and passed away on May 18, 2019. His grandmothers, Helen Stone and Flora Self-Gudmundson, resided in Cashmere, Wash. and he spent several happy summers with them and cousins while growing up.



Active in Boy Scouts, Robert achieved Eagle Scout rank. He was also expert in target range shooting. He graduated Buchtel High School in 1971 where he was a member of the yearbook staff. Robert served in the Army in the 1970s. He married Connie Mihaly; their daughter, Errin was born in 1977 at Fort Knox, Ky. He worked in graphics, home remodeling and most recently commercial cleaning. With his father he studied real estate appraising.



Robert was preceded in death by both parents; sister, Mandy Packard and nephew, Danny Packard. He leaves behind daughter, Errin Jordan; sisters, Nanci Self (Stephan Collins) and Becky (Budd) Sinnett; adopted sister, Mary Ciriello; other family members Crystal Messenger, Joshua Crane, Jimi Hendrix, Audree Lang, Gary Sinnett, Kevin Packard, Brandy Packard, April Packard; and special friend, Juanita Steckel.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St., Akron, preceded by memorial service at 4, officiated by Rev. Nanette Pitt. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to Nazareth Housing Dev. Corp., 795 Russell Ave., Akron 44307.