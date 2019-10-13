Home

Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Robert Wells


1951 - 2019
Robert Wells Obituary
Robert Wells, 68, passed away on October 7, 2019. He was born April 3, 1951 in Moundsville, W. V.a to the late Clarence and Gladys Wells. He owned his own company, Four Seasons Swimming Pool Service. He played in several billiard leagues and enjoyed spending most of his time with his friends and family. Robert was preceded in death by his two older brothers, David and Gary; and his brother-in-law, Richard Raffle. He is survived by wife, Julie; daughters, Jamie Wells and Kari Wayble; step-daughter, Alysa (Dan) Norris; sisters, Edna Raffle, Edie Wells, Debbie Saller and Sandy Foutty; brother, Dennis; and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Tuesday, October 15, from 5 to 8 p.m., where services will be held on Wednesday, October 16 at 11 a.m. Condolences and memories can be shared with Robert's family at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2019
