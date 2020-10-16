1/
Robert William Cottrill
Robert William Cottrill, 85, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, October 4th, 2020 at the Pickering House. Bob was born on October 18th, 1934 in Akron, Ohio to the late Charles and Genevieve (Posselt) Cottrill. Bob was a graduate of Akron Univeristy and had received his Master's Degree from the University of Florida. He had worked for many years as a Civil Engineer for the State of Ohio EPA Department. Bob was on the Board of the Lancaster Health Department and the Fairfield County Health Department. He was also a member of the Lancaster Boat Club and the Olivedale Senior Center. Bob was a kind and generous man. He loved to dance, especially taking an interest in line dancing, square dancing, and ballroom dancing. He enjoyed gardening and traveling around the United States and other countries. Bob is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janet; daughters, Joy Cottrill and Dawn Cottrill; brother, Donald; brother in law, Steve Smith; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Greg. A Celebration of Bob's Life is to take place on Sunday, October 18th, 2020 at 2 P.M. at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor Paul Wymer officiating. Friends and family may visit ONE HOUR PRIOR to the services. Dignity Cremation is to take place through the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Gifts may be given to FairHoPe Hospice and the Pickering House (282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130) in Bob's memory.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME
OCT
18
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
7406533022
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 8, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the family. He will be missed.
Olivedale Senior Center
October 6, 2020
I am so sorry to read of Bob dying. We were told he was not well through his line dancing family. Memories, family and friends will try to help you through this difficult time.
Dolly Hillberry
Acquaintance
October 5, 2020
Bob and Janet used to be our neighbors. He was a great joker and could make the grumpiest person in the world smile. Unfortunately, after they moved out of the neighborhood I kinda' lost track of them..
My prayers are with you Janet

Beverly(Huey)Keidel
Bev (Huey) Keidel
Friend
