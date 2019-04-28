Robert William Freitag



Robert W. Freitag died peacefully April 25, 2019.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Christine Dietrich Freitag; his parents, Mable and Richard Freitag; brother, Richard and sister, Joan Isham.



Bob attended Culver Military Academy and graduated with a BA degree from Ohio Wesleyan University. He attended the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and OCS, and served as a Search and Rescue Coordinator through the Korean War. After the war, he was employed by Bettis Atomic Energy in Pittsburg, Pa. before returning to Akron to form a metallurgical service, which operated for 30 years. Bob's favorite pastime was cruising all of the East Coast waterways, from Key West to Canada. Bob was a very caring person.



Several organizations benefited from his compassion and leadership abilities, including Friends of Metro Parks, for which he was first president, treasurer for Citizens for Metro Parks, treasurer for Cascade Locks Park Association, and president of the Machine Shop Group. He was a board member of Mobile Meals and the winner of the 2014 Hower Service Award.



He leaves behind his daughters, Christina (David) Klemm, an Art Specialist with West Geauga Schools, Amy (Cindy Smith) Freitag, who is the director of the J. M. Kaplan Fund; and grandchildren, Elin, Oscar, and Beck. He is also survived by his loving sisters, Marian (Jim) Hartenstein, Ellen (Karl) Hay, and Jean (Fred) Mathias.



Donations in Bob's name may be made to the Friends of Metro Parks, P.O. Box 13364 Fairlawn, OH 44334. A memorial service will be held in the future. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019