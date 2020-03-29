|
It is with great sadness to announce that Robert "Bob" William Godwin passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 after fighting a lengthy illness that took over his body. Bob was born in Gainesville, Florida on May 30, 1951 to parents, Bill and Wanda Godwin. His parents relocated and lived in Euclid, Ohio. Several years later, they moved to Chagrin Falls, Ohio. Bob graduated in 1969 from Chagrin Falls High School where he wrestled and was a star athlete on the football team. He attended Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio on a football scholarship where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. In 1973, Bob met the love of his life, Vicky Pascu-Godwin through Vicky's best friend since 1965, Sandy (Speicher) O'Neill. Bob and Vicky dated for four years. On August 20, 1977, they were married and have been a loving couple for 42 years. Bob was an honorable man who acted with compassion and integrity. His words were honest and to the point. His deeds were charitable, and he was fiercely loyal to family, friends and his colleagues at work. Bob worked for over 40 years in the Electrical Contracting Field. His current job was with Lake Erie Electric in Westlake, Ohio. When Bob had his first heart attack in 2008, his thoughtful superiors were caring enough to transfer Bob to the Lake Erie Electric, Loomis Division on Brown Street in Akron, Ohio so that his drive to work was only 20 minutes from home. Bob was a well-respected and successful Project Manager. Bob's wonderful boss, John Kellamis, and his good friends, Jeff Dighero (Lake Erie Electric) and Butch Zilkey (Columbus, Ohio) were there for Bob every step of the way at the Loomis Division of Lake Erie Electric and during his lengthy illness. Bob admired John's professional demeanor and kindness as they often worked side by side through every job that came their way to estimate, bid and project manage. Bob was grateful to work with everyone at the Westlake office and the Loomis Division office in Akron, Ohio. They were like family to him. Bob enjoyed family events, traveling, was a history buff and he had a great sense of humor. Bob also enjoyed old movies, music and he closely followed sports, including the Cavs, the Indians and the Browns. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Akron City Hospital, Summa Health System; the outstanding Nurses, Physicians and Technicians, Transitional Care Coordinators, Social Workers and Secretaries in the Heart Lung Unit (HLU), Transporters, Police Officers, EMS Firefighters in the ER, Intensive Care Unit, Floor Nurses and Bob's caring and generous physicians: Dr. Parisi, Dr. Schwarze, Dr. Fuenning, Dr. Bedford, Dr. Salem, Dr. Fetzer, Dr. Baranek, Dr. Bauman, Dr. Redle, Dr. Wilson, Dr. Flannagan, Dr. Rami Abood and Heather Williams, CNP. We are grateful to the outstanding Valet Service. Bob was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Vicky Pascu-Godwin for which he had an unwavering love and commitment to for over 42 years; Bob and Vicky's sweet and loving kitten-cats, "Sophia" and "Bella"; nephews and nieces and great-nephews and nieces, Scott Pascu and his wife Amy (Forney) Pascu and their children Emma and Nolan, Michael Tandarich and his wife Terri Tandarich and their children Mandy Pascu and Gabby Pascu, Todd Tandarich and his family, Jennifer Harper and her husband Dave, Charlie Pascu and his wife Carrie Pascu and their children, Dani and her child, Nikki, Kelly and their children, William, Stefan (Lisa) and Susanna (Mike Kilbarger) Pascu and their children Matilda and Anastasia; sister-in-law, Sue Midcap (Roy); brothers-in-law, David Pascu (Karen), Mike Pascu (Rhonda) and Chuck Pascu (Diane); sister, Linda Godwin of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; and many cousins, life-long friends and colleagues. Faded from our presence, Bob will be permanent in our hearts. He demonstrated a caring and passionate desire for the lives of others to become better. Bob led a life of grace and generosity towards others. He was a giving and unselfish man. Knowing that other people's lives may be improved by Bob's choice to be a donor is a testament to his inherent generosity. Bob's wishes were that his body be used for scientific research and donation, but due to the current health crisis that could not happen. Therefore, cremation has taken place. Per Bob's wishes, and to honor his request, no services will be held. Bob "celebrated his life" as he lived it. In memory of Bob, cherish the people you love, extend your hand in friendship (embrace a child), listen with sincere compassion and remember God's love, concern and kindness. There was never malice in his heart as his compassion was limitless. Bob was a beloved husband, kind brother, steadfast uncle and willing friend. Bob is to be honored with love and remembrance befitting his character. Loving memories, rest in peace, my loving and precious Bob ... until we meet again, my love. In lieu of flowers, please send a "loving" Remembrance Memorial in Bob Godwin's name to: The Heart Lung Unit, HLU Department, 525 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44304. "Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened". -Dr. Seuss. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020