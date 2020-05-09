STOW -- Robert William Klein passed away peacefully at home on May 1, 2020. He was born November 15, 1926 in Cuyahoga Falls, and was a Stow resident since 1963. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Phyllis (Pete) DeMarco, Donna (Norman) Ray, Blythe (Russ) Carnes, and foster daughter, Patricia Popov. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Anna Lou (Lutz); children, Steve (Jennifer) Klein, David (Lynn) Klein, and Kathy (Jeff) Rosenberg; grandchildren, Jason (Sara) Klein, Josh (Rachel) Klein, Cara (Adam) Vincent, Matthew Klein, Justin Rosenberg, Bethany Klein, Melanie (Seth) Babcock; and ten great grandchildren. Bob graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1945, and was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. He was employed for 41 years at B.F. Goodrich, and also enjoyed being a school bus driver for the City of Stow for many years. He was a former member of Cuyahoga Falls Baptist Church and, most recently, a member of Cornerstone Community Church where he faithfully served the Lord by cleaning the church, mowing the lawn, and ushering on Sunday mornings. Bob was very active his entire life. He enjoyed hiking, biking, bowling, cross country skiing, and gardening. He spent endless hours supporting his children and grandchildren at their sports, church, and school events. He will be greatly missed by his entire family, but will live in our hearts forever. Pastor Dan Page conducted private services for the family with burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Donations can be made in his memory to his beloved Cornerstone Community Church, 5344 Fishcreek Road, Stow, Ohio 44224. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)