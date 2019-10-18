|
Robert L. Woodard, 79, of Akron, OH passed away at home with his son and daughter by his side on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. He was born on June 19, 1940 to parents, Jack and Annie May Woodard in Shelbyville, TN. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Martha of 54 years. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Rebecca Woodard (Mark Vidican) and Robert (Melinda) Woodard; grandchildren, Madison and Robert; brothers, Bobby Joe and Edwin "Butch" (Judy) Woodard; girlfriend, Catie Pattyson, and his lifelong friend, Bud Gunnels. Bob was a hard worker and loved his family. He and Martha took great pride and joy in their grandchildren Madison and Robert. He was a dedicated husband to Martha, who passed away in 2016. Bob and his son Robert worked side-by-side for his construction company, Woodard Construction, for over 20 years. Due to health issues he chose to continue his career at Lowes until his passing where he was fortunate enough to have met his girlfriend "Catie with a C" in aisle 12. Visitation will take place on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron, OH from 4pm-8pm. A funeral service will take place the following day on October 22, at 1pm, with visitation one hour prior.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 18, 2019