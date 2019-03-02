|
Roberta Ann Seeman (Wise)
Roberta Ann Seeman, age 80, of Kent, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
Roberta was born September 7, 1938 in Ravenna, to Robert and Ida (Snodgrass) Wise.
She is survived by husband, Gerald Seeman; daughters, Theresa Testa of Ravenna, Diane (Tony) Smith of Kent and
Patricia "Trish" Hogan of Kent; grandchildren,
Jennifer Moll, Matthew Smith, Mitchell Smith, Casey Hogan, Keara Hogan; brothers, Robert Wise Jr. of Kent and
Joseph (Pat) Wise of Medina; sister, Linda (Jerry) Zucchero of Kent; sister-in-law, Janice Wise of Green; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brother, Thomas Wise.
The family would like to thank Great Lakes Caring Home Health and Hospice for their warm and loving care.
Calling hours will be held 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home, where funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 5, 2019, with Fr. Richard Pentello officiating. Burial will follow at Standing Rock Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 2, 2019