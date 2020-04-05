Home

Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
3:15 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Akron, OH
Roberta Brouse Obituary
Roberta passed away early Thursday morning, peacefully in her sleep. Bert was a hard-working woman at many establishments throughout the Barberton community. She played just as hard as she worked, being a member of several local community clubs. She was always the life of any party, and never left you without a smile! She gave up part of her youth to raise her twin grandsons as her own, always putting their lives and needs above her own. She leaves behind sisters, Mary Stoll of Barberton, and Shirley (David) Conrad of Loyal Oak Norton; sons, Raymond Rogers Sr. (Lenee) of Seville, Raymond Rogers Jr. of New Franklin, Robert Rogers (Sherry) of Canal Fulton and Michael Moore (Debra) of Copley; grandchildren, Marie, Mellissa, Josh Angel, Malachia, Isaac and Kaliesta Rogers; as well as many great and great great grandchildren. Her sense of humor will forever be missed. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 8th at 3:15 p.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020
