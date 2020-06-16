Roberta Jo Kleinhans
1965 - 2020
Roberta Jo Kleinhans, age 54, of Sebring passed away on Saturday June 13, 2020 at Community Care Center. She was born on July 15, 1965 the daughter of David G. and Priscilla R. (Barron) Bailes. Roberta was attending Calvary Pentecostal Church in Sebring. She loved listening to gospel music and loved spending time with her grandbabies. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Lorin L. Kleinhans, whom she married March 3rd 1984; daughters, Bridgett J. (Jason) Hooper and Jaime R. (Robert) Baxa; son, Christopher Kleinhans; eight grandchildren, Hannah, Joshua, Madison, Justin, Shelby, Holli, Connor, and Harmonee; brothers, David G. Bailes and Russell C. Bailes both of Akron; sisters, Angela L. (Russell) Boso and Deborah A. Smith both of Byesville, Ohio; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sarah R. Bailes; as well as her father-in-law, Louis Leo Kleinhans; mother-in-law, Clara L. (Tatsch) Kleinhans and brother-in-law, Rick A. Kleinhans. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Alliance Hospice team and the Community Care Center for their excellent care of Roberta. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 17th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home. Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 South Union Ave., Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
(330) 823-1050
