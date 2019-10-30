|
|
Roberta Zimmerman passed away October 28, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born December 6, 1938, the only child of Roy and Louise Purbaugh. She graduated from Buchtel High School Class of 1957. Roberta was in Rainbow Girls as a teenager, that's where she met the love of her life, Bob Zimmerman. Together they celebrated 58 years of marriage. She was a stay at home mom raising two daughters, and active in their schools through PTA starting in elementary school all the way through high school. Roberta was also a Girl Scout Leader and taught Sunday school at Main Street Methodist Church. She taught swimming lessons at the YMCA. She loved the water, spending many summers taking her daughters to Eastwood Swim Park where she socialized with her friends while her daughters did the same with theirs. She was a very social person involved in many clubs and organizations, the North Canton Christian Women's Club, Canton Chapter of the AACA, Precious Moments Club, Midwest Region Packard Club to name a few. Roberta also loved her flowers and spent many hours in her yard tending to them. She loved holidays and decorated her house for all of them. Christmas was her favorite and their tree was always amazing. One of her favorite Christmas traditions was getting together with her "cookie girls" and exchanging dozens of cookies. Roberta was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Louise Purbaugh. She is survived by her husband, Bob Zimmerman; daughters, Debbi Hartline (Eric), Kathie Davis (Jack); and grandchildren, Shannon Davis (Blaine), Cory Hartline (Kate) and Kristen Johnson (Evan). Friends and family will be received Thursday, October 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where Funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at 7 p.m. with Pastor Michael Ward officiating. Private burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 30, 2019