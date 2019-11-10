Home

DiCicco & Sons Funeral Homes
5975 Mayfield Road
Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
(440) 449-1818
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Montrose Zion United Methodist Church
565 Cleveland-Massillon Rd.,
Akron, OH
View Map
Roberta M. Wallace


1924 - 2019
Roberta M. Wallace Obituary
) Roberta "Robbie" M. Wallace (nee Combs) Age 95, beloved wife for 57 years of the late Wendell (Bob) Victor Wallace, passed away peacefully on August 21. She was born June 20, 1924 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Effie and Anthony Combs. Loving mother of Phillip (Claire) and Bryan (Sue) and grandmother to Katie, Laura, Megan, Matthew, and Brooke. Beloved aunt of Walt (Theresa) Wallace and the late Jill Wallace and great aunt to Woody (Lexi) and Vaughn Wallace. She was proceeded in death by her siblings George, Ralph, Leonard, Andrew, Frank, Louise, and Charles. Aunt to David, Douglas, Donna, Debbie, Gregory, Jeffery (deceased), and Ron (deceased) Combs. A memorial service will be held on November 16 at 11 a.m. at Montrose Zion United Methodist Church at 565 Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Akron, OH 44333.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019
