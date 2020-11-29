Roberta "Berta" Paige, 61, of Rifle, CO, formerly of Akron, died peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, CO, after years of declining health, on Friday, November 13, 2020. Born on February 26, 1959, in Akron, Ohio, Berta was a graduate of Firestone High School Class of '77, and soon after left for Colorado, where she remained the rest of her life. Berta was quite the entrepreneur and incredibly creative when she had to be. She was the bookkeeper for the Hotel Colorado in the early 80's, then went on to creating stained glass art and making silver and turquoise jewelry, opening her own gift shop, Fire Mountain Gifts, where she sold her personal artwork, plus various pieces from other local artists. She also taught stained glass classes. She loved horseback riding and hunting. She once got two deer with one shot, and couldn't wait to call home about it, but couldn't brag locally because of the "one buck" rule at the time. She made venison stew and sausage. She was never afraid to have guns around her, and owned several. She was fearless in everything she attempted. For several years during the '90's, she ran her own Karaoke business, "Classy Karaoke", traveling to different bars, singing and encouraging others to do the same for many years. She loved gardening, caning and cooking, tried quilting, and won several cook offs in her hometown of Rifle, Colorado. She loved her Harley motorcycle, and anything to do with Harley Davidson. She was a member of the Rifle United Methodist Presbyterian Church. Preceded in death by her father, Richard Paige; stepfather, Milton Cross; Berta is survived by her children, Jen Stout (Reno, NV), and Ryan Rebhan (Denver, CO); her mother, Janet Cross; stepmother, Gini Paige; sister, Diana Sheeks; niece and nephews, Paige, Preston and Holden Sheeks, all of Akron; numerous step siblings and cousins; aunt and uncle, Margery and Tom Walcott; special friend, Michael "Ramp" Rebhan; her cat, Boots, and her turtle. "Never judge another until you have walked a mile in their moccasins", was a noted line of Berta's for over 40 years. Cremation has taken place. There will be no services due to COVID19. Her ashes will be spread in Rifle Falls, per her request. Memorials in her name may be made to either the Rifle United Methodist Presbyterian Church, 200 E.4th St., Rifle, CO 81650; or SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration), 5600 Fishers Lane, Rockville, MD 20857.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store