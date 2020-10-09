On Sunday, October 4, 2020, Roberta Rae Martin, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 75. Roberta was born on June 12, 1945 in Dallas, Texas, to William and Cleo (Rhodes) Boyd. Roberta was an avid nature lover, whose joys came while being outside with her husband Fred and boys William and Daniel. Roberta received her Doctorate in Psychology and helped many students at the University of Akron, as an Academic Advisor, find their path in life. Roberta was heavily involved in the nature realm and could be found searching for birds and butterflies wherever she went. Roberta just loved being in the outdoors watching and listening to nature. She was a fly fisher, a camper and an adventurous wife and mother, who just enjoyed participating in her family's life. Preceded in death by her husband, Frederick G. Martin Jr., of 46 years, her parents William and Cleo Boyd, Roberta is survived by her sons, William and Daniel, grandson Dominic Martin, sister Barbara and brother in law David, many nieces, nephews, other family and friends she impacted throughout her life. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Billow Funeral Home Cuyahoga Falls Chapel, 1907 23rd St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223. Family and friends may visit from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at: www.billow funeralhomes.com
