Bobbie Wray, 89, passed away in her sleep on June 1, 2020. At that moment she was reunited with her husband, Willard Wray. They were people of great faith, in the promise of our Lord. In life, Bobbie, along with Willard and son-in-law Gary, founded Wrayco Industries in 1980. She enjoyed her weekly rounds, passing out paychecks and speaking with all of her "guys in the shop". Bobbie had a true love for her Wrayco family. She was the patriarch of our family, hosting family events, traveling with grandchildren. Together, Willard and Bobbie formed strong traditions at Kiawah Island and trips to Tennessee. She will be greatly missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Gayle and Gary Gibb; grandchildren, Michael (Lori) Gibb, Brian (Nicole) Gibb, and Lucy (Matt) Lawrence; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon Haben; and nephews, Mike and Dave Knutty. A private ceremony has taken place. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.