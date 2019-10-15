|
|
Robin J. Eckelberry, 46, of Medina, passed away unexpectedly on September 1, 2019. He was born January 30, 1973, to Gary (Sher) Eckelberry and Sommai (Manual) Rama. Robin graduated from Mentor High School in 1991 and worked as a superintendent with Independence Excavating. He proudly belonged to St. Francis Catholic Church in Medina and was a member of the St. Francis Xavier men's renewal team. He also helped with their building and grounds committee. Robin often spent his time camping, fishing, boating, tubing, 4-wheeling and had a love for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Overall, he enjoyed spending time with his wife and their three daughters and watching them play sports. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 20 years, Karen (Weslee) Eckelberry; daughters, Hailey, Hannah and Holly Eckelberry; his parents; brothers, Punsak (Sherri) Pongtornwatchakorn of Eastlake and Piyachat Pongtornwatchakorn of California; stepbrother, Steve (Jodi) Poremba; stepsister, Debbie Jones of Indiana; mother-in-law, Dorothy Weslee; lots of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, too many to list. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Russel and Winifred (Parks) Eckelberry. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Waite & Son Funeral Home, 765 N. Court St., Medina. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 606 E. Washington St., Medina. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at any Key Bank in Northeast Ohio and marked to the attention of the Robin Eckelberry Fund. Condolences may be left for the family online at www.waitefuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 15, 2019