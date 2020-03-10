|
) Robin Roe, 72, passed away March 6, 2020. She was born December 12, 1947 in Akron to the late Fred and Jewel King. Her life was about loving and caring for others. Robin was a long-time bowler, bocci player and her love for dancing was contagious. She loved to read, and she loved reading aloud for church and weddings. Robin was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church where she was a lector. She was also a member of the Women of Moose and Fraternal Order of Eagles. Besides her parents; Robin was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; brother, Donald King; sister, Martha Brosch and grandson, Edward Roe. She is survived by her son, Joseph Roe; daughter, Leona (Wayne Boldry) Roe; grandson, John (Kristan Norman) Roe; sister, Rebecca Rustan; nieces, Carol (Steve) Tomcsik, Nicole (Robert) Lawless, Erika Rustan, Paula (Tim) Colgate and Keli (Scott) Stewart, and Renee' (Dave) Wamsley; nephew, Bob (Twyla) Ashley; great nieces and nephews, Ryan, Grant, Jacob, Seagrin, Nicholas, Michael, Robert, William, Elsie, Elizabeth, Victoria, Patrick, Rob and Heather; as well as many loving family and friends. The family would like to give a very special thank you to Summa ICU Unit 3 and Palliative Care, they truly do an amazing job caring for patients. Mass of a Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 161 W. Clinton Street, Doylestown, Ohio 44230. Family and friends may call on Thursday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Everyone is encouraged to wear her favorite color blue (any shade). Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. All are welcome to join us at a Life Celebration Dance Party on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Portage Lakes Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5899 Manchester Road, Akron, Ohio 44319. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2020