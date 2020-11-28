I want to send my prayers and deepest condolences to the family of 1SG Robin Jean Kennedy. She was the most authentic and charismatic person I ever met. 1SG Kennedy embodied the military's principles and values to the highest standard. She was a great leader and mentor who provided me a model of excellence to follow in my leadership roles. She genuinely cared for her soldiers and would put their needs above her own by helping them in any way she could. Her smile and energy brightened the room and made even the daunting tasks seem achievable.



1SG Robin Jean Kennedy will be missed, but Never Forgotten!



SSG JOHNSON



Lavon J Johnson

Military