Robin Jean Kennedy
1969 - 2020
Kennedy Robin Jean Vettenburg Kennedy Robin Jean Vettenburg Kennedy, age 51, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Jennie Stuart Medical Center. Robin was born May 18, 1969, in Corry, PA, to Martha L. McDonald Willig and the late Edward A. Vettenburg. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Harvey and Elsie McDonald, John and Virginia Vettenburg, and Stephen and Betty Willig. Ms. Kennedy was a U.S. Army veteran and a rural courier for the U.S. Postal Service. During her 33 years of service, she served multiple successful tours in the Middle East. She was in the 332nd Medical Brigade and was recently in Army Reserves. Robin loved animals, running, and gardening. She was a total dynamo. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date, with Military Honors. Robin is survived by her mother, Martha (Stephen) Willig; two daughters, Carrie L. (Wuest) Moran and Erin B. Kennedy; son, Sean M. Kennedy; two siblings, Rebecca J. Henry and Rodney Allen Vettenburg; three stepbrothers, Craig Willig, Bryan K. Willig, and Stephen J. Willig. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Montgomery County Animal Care, 616 N. Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

1 entry
November 25, 2020
I want to send my prayers and deepest condolences to the family of 1SG Robin Jean Kennedy. She was the most authentic and charismatic person I ever met. 1SG Kennedy embodied the military's principles and values to the highest standard. She was a great leader and mentor who provided me a model of excellence to follow in my leadership roles. She genuinely cared for her soldiers and would put their needs above her own by helping them in any way she could. Her smile and energy brightened the room and made even the daunting tasks seem achievable.

1SG Robin Jean Kennedy will be missed, but Never Forgotten!

SSG JOHNSON
Lavon J Johnson
Military
