|
|
Robin Paula Laughlin
Robin Paula Laughlin, 61, of Akron, Ohio passed away on February 10, 2019. Robin was born in Akron on April 24, 1957. She devoted her life to taking care of her family and her home. She will be truly missed by everyone who knew her. Robin was preceded in death by her father, Jake Cunningham; stepfather, Dick Erickson; brother, Johnny Cunningham and sister, Jeanine Rogers. She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Bob Laughlin; mother, Irene Erickson; children, B.J., Tommy, and Carrie Laughlin; sister, Nina (Dale) Eiseman; step siblings, Dickie (Sherri), Brian (Kimmy), and Kim Erickson; brother-in-law, James Rogers; grandchildren, Kyla, Kayleena, Liam, Aiden, and Lijah Laughlin; many nieces and nephews, including great-nieces, Skyler, Ava, and Chloe.
A celebration of Robin's life will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 13, 2019