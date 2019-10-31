Home

Rock D. Bailey Obituary
Rock D. Bailey went home to be with the Lord on October 24, 2019 after a brief illness. He leaves to forever cherish his memories, sons, Armond and Justin Bailey of San Antonio, Texas; sisters, Margo (John) Posey of Arlington, Texas and Dia Lawson of Savannah, Georgia; nieces, Mercedes Posey, Nadia and Olyvia Lawson; nephew, Jesse Lawson of Savannah, Georgia; three grandchildren, Mya, Miranda and Justin Bailey of San Antonio, Texas. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home 1101 Palmetto Ave. Akron, Ohio 44306. Condolences may be sent to 939 Amelia Ave Akron, Ohio 44302-1105.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 31, 2019
