|
|
Rodger William Bleichrodt, age 83, passed away on November 18, 2019. Born in Akron, he graduated from Buchtel High School and Heidelberg University and lived in the Uniontown area most of his life. Rodger retired from Kent Elastomers as controller and was a member of Grace United Church of Christ in Uniontown. He volunteered at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank and Green Good Neighbors. Preceded in death by his parents, Max and Elizabeth Bleichrodt, he is survived by his wife of 57 years, Susan; daughter, Tracey (Stephen) Burns; son, Todd (Stormie) Bleichrodt; grandchildren, Amanda, Caroline, Kate, Rachel, John, Mia and Sarah; brother, Ray Bleichrodt; sister-in-law, Kathy (Chuck) Gibson; nieces and a nephew. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.), with Pastor Jeff Nelson officiating. Family and friends will be received one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace United Church of Christ, 13275 Cleveland Ave. NW, Uniontown, OH 44685; or the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, 350 Opportunity Pkwy, Akron, OH 44307. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019