Rodney A. Armistead
1965 - 2020
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Rodney A. Armistead, 54, passed away July 23, 2020. He was born in Clarksburg, WV on October 6, 1965 to Robert L. and Donna (Smith) Armistead and resided in Cuyahoga Falls since 1967. He was a 1984 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School and earned an associate degree from Akron U in electronics and hydraulics, as well as becoming a certified Ford mechanic. He was employed with the city of Cuyahoga Falls as a service dept. mechanic. Rodney was a member of Star Lodge F&AM #187, the Cuyahoga Falls Alumni Band, and attended Grandview United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by his father, Robert; grandparents, Virgil and Mildred Smith and Jess and Ocie Armistead; he is survived by his mother, Donna; sisters, Karen (Paul) Weekley and Crystal (Richard) Landals; brother, Tim; nieces and nephews, Natalie Weekley, Blake Weekley, Michael Landals (Kaitlin Jaber); aunt and uncle, Gary and Joanna Smith; cousins, Brian Smith, Tara Smith, Scott Armistead, and Brady Armistead; special friends, Tom and Maureen Fosnaught; many friends, and his cat, Pretty. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 with a Masonic service at 7:30 p.m. in the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28. Interment will be at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Mt. Clare, WV. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to the Cuyahoga Falls Pride Alumni Marching Band C/O Justin Harris, 2300 4th St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
27
Service
07:30 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
1 entry
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
