Rodney Bruce Parker loving husband, proud father, delighted Pop Pop, faithful friend, and devoted son. Born on September 26th, 1955 to Paul and Alice nee Hanshaw Parker in Wadsworth Ohio, Janice Parker was a caring stepmom from Rodney's teen years on. Rodney passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020 surrounded by the comfort of his loving family. Rodney was a resident of Copley, Ohio since 1987. He leaves behind his devoted wife of forty three years, Janet Parker; loving children, Bryan Parker, Allison (Brian) Ingalls, and Lisa Parker, as well as adoring grandsons, Owen and Evan Ingalls. Rodney was a hardworking man who loved his family. Together he and Janet raised their three children and put them all through higher education. In addition to placing a high value on his children's academics he was their biggest supporter when it came to their interests and activities. He always took his children's phone calls "just to talk". He was able to fix anything from cars, plumbing, electrical, etc... He loved a good sunset and always stopped to smell the roses. He had a good sense of humor and was a bit of a jokester. Rod had a passion for aviation and aeronautics. He enjoyed spending time with his fellow pilot friends talking about all things planes and piloting. Both obtaining his private pilot's license as well as other advanced ratings and owning an airplane were important goals and dreams, he was joyfully able to realize. He owned his own business, D.P. Solutions, a software development company since 1988. He was instrumental in guiding his clients, many of whom he called friends, through the Y2K roll over process. He enjoyed quiet time in the sun in his backyard, keeping a robust vegetable garden, and canning his own jellies, pickles, and sauces. He will be greatly missed by his family, extended family, and lifelong friends. Though Rod was not a veteran himself, he had a very deep appreciation for men and women who serve, or who have served our country. Very often he would notice a shirt or hat with a military logo, and then go out of his way to make a point of shaking their hand and offering a sincere "Thank you for your service." The family would also like to extend special thanks to all of Rodney's caregivers and doctors as well as the Cleveland Clinic. Calling hours will be held Saturday, November 14th noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. Funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Bob Combs officiating. Graveside memorial service and burial at Parker Family Cemetery, Newton, West Virginia will take place Monday, November 16th at 2:00 p.m. Flowers will be graciously accepted at the funeral home. Donations in his name may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
