Rodney D. Frambaugh
SEVILLE -- Rodney D. Frambaugh, 85, died June 6, 2020. Born in Geneva, PA., he was a resident of Seville since 1983. Rodney had been employed with Acme Fresh Market in the produce department, retiring in 1985. He served as a firefighter with Munroe Falls Fire Department for 21 years. While Rodney loved hunting and flea marketing, his number one love was his wife and family. Preceded in death by father, Clyde; mother, Jessie and brothers, Henry and Ed, and sister, Marie. He is survived by his wife, Meta Frambaugh; daughters, Rose Marie (Dale) Pettitt, Mildred Anne Frambaugh, Jennie Sue (Rick) Hartman, and Debbie Frambaugh; grandchildren, Kelly (Michael), Nick (Jue), Ken (Erin), Elizabeth (Forest); and nine great-grandchildren. Pastor Jim Case will conduct service, 3 p.m. Wednesday at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow, OH 44224. Friends may call from 1 p.m. to service time. Burial Kingsley Cemetery, Townville, PA. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Jen, Geri, and Stacy from Southern Care Hospice, for their help and kindness. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
JUN
10
Service
03:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
