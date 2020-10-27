1/1
Rodney Forest Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney Forest Moore passed away on October 22, 2020. Service will be held on October 29, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Visitation will be on Wednesday, 28, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Also, friends may visit on the day of the funeral from 12:30 p.m. until time of service. Interment, Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1495 S. Hawkins Ave., Apt. 409, Akron, OH 44320. Please see the website for live streaming of the service. www.calhounfuneral.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Visitation
12:30 - 01:00 PM
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Service
01:00 PM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved