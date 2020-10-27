Rodney Forest Moore passed away on October 22, 2020. Service will be held on October 29, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Visitation will be on Wednesday, 28, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Also, friends may visit on the day of the funeral from 12:30 p.m. until time of service. Interment, Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1495 S. Hawkins Ave., Apt. 409, Akron, OH 44320. Please see the website for live streaming of the service. www.calhounfuneral.com
