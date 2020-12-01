1/1
Rodney Paul Keiper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney Paul Keiper of Akron passed away Nov. 26th of Progresssive Supranuclear Palsy at the age of 61. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mary (Michael) Keiper; uncle, Eugene "The Stick" Michael; brother, Kenneth Keele; and nephew, Jesse Keele. He is survived by his wife, Catherine (Frase); daughters, Tyler (Kyle), Kendra (Anthony), and Melissa; siblings, Charles (Nancy) Keele, Larry (Mary) Keele, Susan Griffin, and Diana (Dave) Black; eleven nieces and nephews whom he adored; many loving cousins; and grandchildren Ava, Chloe, and Callie (Tyler). He enjoyed woodworking, serving at Bethany Lutheran Church, and getting family together for parties in his pole barn. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at The Pines Healthcare Center and Harbor Light Hospice. The family is receiving friends and family at Saint Mark Lutheran Church in Tallmadge. It will be an open house from 1 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 12th. We ask that you wear a mask.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Cremation
520 S. Main Street
Akron, OH 44311
330-564-1213
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 30, 2020
Dear Cathy, Tyler, Kendra and Melissa,Family & Life Time Friends,
Thoughts & Prayers to all of you. Rodney will never be Forgetten. He is much loved by us all. Rodney/Dad/Grandpa/Sibling/ Life Long Friends He is now your Guardian Angel watching over & proctecting.
He is at Peace & Smiling down on you Thanking you for being w/him on his journey in Life. He’s Very Proud to have so much Love from all His Family & Life Long Friends. He’s made his journey on earth & now in Heaven w/ the Lord, Family & Friends.
May God give you Peace & Comfort during the most difficult & challenging time. Take Care & Stay Safe!

"God saw he was getting tired, and a cure was not to be, so He put His arms around him and whispered, 'Come with me'".
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved