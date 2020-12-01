Dear Cathy, Tyler, Kendra and Melissa,Family & Life Time Friends,

Thoughts & Prayers to all of you. Rodney will never be Forgetten. He is much loved by us all. Rodney/Dad/Grandpa/Sibling/ Life Long Friends He is now your Guardian Angel watching over & proctecting.

He is at Peace & Smiling down on you Thanking you for being w/him on his journey in Life. He’s Very Proud to have so much Love from all His Family & Life Long Friends. He’s made his journey on earth & now in Heaven w/ the Lord, Family & Friends.

May God give you Peace & Comfort during the most difficult & challenging time. Take Care & Stay Safe!



"God saw he was getting tired, and a cure was not to be, so He put His arms around him and whispered, 'Come with me'".

Friend