Rodney Paul Keiper of Akron passed away Nov. 26th of Progresssive Supranuclear Palsy at the age of 61. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mary (Michael) Keiper; uncle, Eugene "The Stick" Michael; brother, Kenneth Keele; and nephew, Jesse Keele. He is survived by his wife, Catherine (Frase); daughters, Tyler (Kyle), Kendra (Anthony), and Melissa; siblings, Charles (Nancy) Keele, Larry (Mary) Keele, Susan Griffin, and Diana (Dave) Black; eleven nieces and nephews whom he adored; many loving cousins; and grandchildren Ava, Chloe, and Callie (Tyler). He enjoyed woodworking, serving at Bethany Lutheran Church, and getting family together for parties in his pole barn. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at The Pines Healthcare Center and Harbor Light Hospice. The family is receiving friends and family at Saint Mark Lutheran Church in Tallmadge. It will be an open house from 1 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 12th. We ask that you wear a mask.







